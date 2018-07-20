Egalet (EGLT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.35

Egalet (NASDAQ:EGLT) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 3714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGLT. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Egalet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Egalet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

The stock has a market cap of $20.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.00, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Egalet (NASDAQ:EGLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 million. equities analysts anticipate that Egalet will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Egalet stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Egalet (NASDAQ:EGLT) by 1,540.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Egalet worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Egalet Company Profile

Egalet Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes treatments for patients with pain and other conditions. It has licensed three approved pain products, such as SPRIX Nasal Spray, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated in adult patients for the short-term management of moderate to moderately severe pain that requires analgesia at the opioid level; OXAYDO, an immediate-release oxycodone product designed to discourage abuse via snorting for the management of acute and chronic pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic, and for which alternative treatments are inadequate; and ARYMO ER, an extended-release (ER) morphine product formulated with abuse-deterrent (AD) properties for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment and for which alternative treatment options are inadequate.

