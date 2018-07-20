Education Realty Trust, Inc. (EDR) Shares Sold by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Education Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) by 63.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 529,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 916,695 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 0.66% of Education Realty Trust worth $21,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Education Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $61,014,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Education Realty Trust by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 951,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,158,000 after acquiring an additional 618,353 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Education Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $6,574,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Education Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,409,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,919,000 after acquiring an additional 190,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Education Realty Trust by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 726,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,373,000 after acquiring an additional 151,998 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Education Realty Trust traded up $0.01, hitting $41.50, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 54,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,080,619. Education Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $30.07 and a one year high of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Education Realty Trust (NYSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Education Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $90.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Education Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Education Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Education Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Education Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Education Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Education Realty Trust from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Education Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.94.

EdR (NYSE: EDR) is one of America's largest owners, developers and managers of collegiate housing. EdR is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust that owns or manages 79 communities with more than 42,300 beds serving 50 universities in 25 states. EdR is a member of the Russell 2000 Index, the S&P MidCap 400 and the Morgan Stanley REIT indices.

