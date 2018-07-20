Edison International (EIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.31.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Edward Jones raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Edison International opened at $65.83 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Edison International has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.16.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Edison International had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.78%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,656,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,375,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

