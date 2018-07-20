eBay (EBAY) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a $34.11 rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a $34.11 rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on eBay from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.16.

EBAY traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.32. The stock had a trading volume of 629,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,736,714. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. eBay has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen Fisher sold 86,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $3,308,718.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 9,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $352,200.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,478.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,114 shares of company stock valued at $5,479,825. Corporate insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MANA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MANA Advisors LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,309 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 13,507,623 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $543,547,000 after buying an additional 247,719 shares in the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 45,207 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 13,384 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

