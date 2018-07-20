Eastgroup Properties (EGP) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.57-4.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.56. Eastgroup Properties also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.12-1.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastgroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.60.

Shares of Eastgroup Properties stock opened at $95.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.91. Eastgroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $77.74 and a fifty-two week high of $98.17.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.60 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 35.36% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.09%.

In related news, Director David H. Hoster II sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $96,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Coleman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $512,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,297 shares of company stock valued at $634,445. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

