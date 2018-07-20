Eastern Bank Has $11.34 Million Position in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Eastern Bank lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,603 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Comcast by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,998 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 162,704 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 75,520 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Comcast by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 271,632 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,912,000 after acquiring an additional 16,018 shares during the period. Rand Wealth LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rand Wealth LLC now owns 153,617 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in Comcast by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 74,403 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upgraded Comcast to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $52,598.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Comcast opened at $34.91 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $158.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 26.79%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.