Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Given Buy Rating at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood reissued their buy rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) in a research note released on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.06.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp traded up $0.35, hitting $57.40, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 4,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,914. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $46.20 and a 12 month high of $69.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,398.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

