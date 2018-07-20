Dynamic (DYN) Trading 20.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00019860 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. In the last week, Dynamic has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. Dynamic has a market cap of $7.48 million and approximately $87,209.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dynamic

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,127,463 coins and its circulating supply is 5,039,142 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

