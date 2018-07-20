Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) Receives $11.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.10.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 24th.

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners traded down $0.05, hitting $7.97, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,999. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $284.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.20. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $15.47.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.40 million. equities research analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 11th. Dynagas LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 135.14%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLNG. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $891,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $893,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,601 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 23,601 shares during the period. 13.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

