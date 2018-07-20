DXC Technology (DXC) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DXC. ValuEngine downgraded DXC Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, May 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on DXC Technology from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.59.

NYSE DXC opened at $87.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $77.26 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 7.13%. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from DXC Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 5th. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

In other news, insider John M. Lawrie sold 5,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $515,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 2,886 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $291,312.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,497.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,886 shares of company stock worth $1,319,913 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 12.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,444,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,715 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 378.6% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,261,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,754,000 after purchasing an additional 998,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 84.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,874,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,117,000 after purchasing an additional 860,140 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,478,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,318,000 after purchasing an additional 680,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter worth about $38,216,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

