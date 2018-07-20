DURECT Co. (DRRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DURECT’s earnings. DURECT posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. DURECT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DURECT by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,480,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,644 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of DURECT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,614,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 46,352 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of DURECT by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 415,925 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in DURECT by 590.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 681,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 582,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in DURECT by 338.9% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 498,711 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 385,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DURECT traded down $0.01, hitting $1.51, on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.61. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.56 million, a PE ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 1.29.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and drug delivery programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for use as raw materials in their products for pharmaceutical and medical devices under the LACTEL brand.

