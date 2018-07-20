Dunelm Group (DNLM) Lowered to Add at Numis Securities

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) was downgraded by investment analysts at Numis Securities to an “add” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.94) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 750 ($9.93). Numis Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 714 ($9.45) to GBX 675 ($8.93) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 540 ($7.15) to GBX 520 ($6.88) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 640 ($8.47) to GBX 550 ($7.28) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.21) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 585 ($7.74).

Shares of DNLM opened at GBX 503.55 ($6.67) on Wednesday. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 541.50 ($7.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 760 ($10.06).

In other news, insider Andy Harrison acquired 92,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 548 ($7.25) per share, for a total transaction of £506,636.96 ($670,598.23).

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and kids beddings.

