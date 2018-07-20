Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,023 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 434.9% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 48.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.90 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Duke Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 target price on Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.27.

In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $155,444.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $292,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy opened at $81.20 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.12. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $91.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

