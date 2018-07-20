Dudley & Shanley Inc. Acquires Shares of 99,000 Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 99,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. owned 0.09% of Iridium Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 28.3% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 25,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 39,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,539. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.91. Iridium Communications Inc has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $18.55.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.60 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IRDM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of things (IoT) services.

