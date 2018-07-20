DS Smith plc (SMDS) Receives GBX 571.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 571.25 ($7.56).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SMDS shares. Numis Securities upgraded DS Smith to an “add” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on DS Smith from GBX 570 ($7.54) to GBX 630 ($8.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Davy Research upgraded DS Smith to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.94) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Monday, April 30th.

Shares of LON:SMDS traded up GBX 14.90 ($0.20) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 506 ($6.70). The company had a trading volume of 8,172,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,000. DS Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 5.26 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 565 ($7.48).

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 18th. The company reported GBX 35.50 ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 34.80 ($0.46) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). DS Smith had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 3.82%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This is an increase from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $4.90.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

