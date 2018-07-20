Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust Expected to Earn Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (DRG)

Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRG) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Wednesday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 26th.

Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$87.70 million for the quarter.

