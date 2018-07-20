Donald L. Hagan LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,094 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 413.7% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 119.8% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF opened at $87.04 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $66.76 and a one year high of $87.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

