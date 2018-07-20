Domo (DOMO) Earns Daily News Impact Score of -0.11

Media headlines about Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) have trended somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Domo earned a daily sentiment score of -0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.2159865697675 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Domo traded up $0.05, hitting $18.68, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,157. Domo has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $28.86.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua G. James bought 101,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $2,135,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

