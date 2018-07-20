DIREXION Shs ET/DIREXION DAILY BRAZ (BRZU) Short Interest Update

DIREXION Shs ET/DIREXION DAILY BRAZ (BMV:BRZU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,169,106 shares, a growth of 121.8% from the June 15th total of 527,016 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,158,228 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DIREXION Shs ET/DIREXION DAILY BRAZ stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in DIREXION Shs ET/DIREXION DAILY BRAZ (BMV:BRZU) by 2,125.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of DIREXION Shs ET/DIREXION DAILY BRAZ worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

DIREXION Shs ET/DIREXION DAILY BRAZ opened at $21.86 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. DIREXION Shs ET/DIREXION DAILY BRAZ has a 12 month low of $675.11 and a 12 month high of $1,066.46.

