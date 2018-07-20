Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Trading Down 10.4%

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) was down 10.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.21 and last traded at $22.33. Approximately 3,371,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 267% from the average daily volume of 918,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DPLO shares. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diplomat Pharmacy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diplomat Pharmacy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Diplomat Pharmacy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Diplomat Pharmacy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shawn Tomasello sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $40,773.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,044.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey G. Park sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $42,815.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $419,364. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPLO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 18,743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 631,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 27,837 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,754,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,566,000 after purchasing an additional 237,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 77,983 shares in the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

