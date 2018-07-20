Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes Position in Rev Group Inc (REVG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 434,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,015,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REVG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rev Group in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rev Group in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Rev Group in the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rev Group in the 4th quarter worth $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REVG. Zacks Investment Research cut Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded Rev Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $27.00 price target on Rev Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on Rev Group in a report on Thursday, May 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

In other Rev Group news, Director John Canan purchased 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,841.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,438.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have bought 7,040 shares of company stock worth $112,892 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Rev Group opened at $16.41 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Rev Group Inc has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $33.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.70.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.11). Rev Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $608.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Rev Group Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio is 63.83%.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipal fire departments, EMS providers, and private fleets through dealers.

