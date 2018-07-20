DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH (DLR) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH (NYSE:DLR) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DLR. Zacks Investment Research raised DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.59.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $116.68 on Tuesday. DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH has a 12 month low of $96.56 and a 12 month high of $127.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $744.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

In related news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward F. Sham sold 10,435 shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,200,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,207 shares in the company, valued at $713,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,435 shares of company stock worth $2,318,775. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH by 54.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH by 479.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH in the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH in the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

