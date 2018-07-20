Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DRNA. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. B. Riley began coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

DRNA opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $15.80.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 123.72% and a negative net margin of 1,665.11%. sell-side analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James B. Weissman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Caxton Corp bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of rare, viral infectious, chronic liver, and cardiovascular diseases. Its development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria; DCR-HBVS for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and DCR-PCSK9 to treat hypercholesterolemia.

