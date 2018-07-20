Devon Energy (DVN) Given a $60.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 price objective on Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DVN. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.29.

Devon Energy traded up $0.04, hitting $44.18, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,563,026. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $46.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.17.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Lyndon C. Taylor sold 18,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $772,646.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,936.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,051.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,015 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

