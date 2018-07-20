Deutsche Post (DPW) PT Set at €37.60 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €37.60 ($44.24) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Commerzbank set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €39.00 ($45.88).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of DPW opened at €28.95 ($34.06) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.