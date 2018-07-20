Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa traded down $0.04, hitting $24.77, on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 8,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,618. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.07% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $11,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

