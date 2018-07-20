Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€7.50” Price Target for Iberdrola (IBE)

Deutsche Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €8.20 ($9.65) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.20 ($8.47) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.40 ($7.53) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €7.20 ($8.47).

Shares of Iberdrola traded down €0.04 ($0.05), reaching €6.00 ($7.06), during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 36,480,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,610,000. Iberdrola has a one year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a one year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

