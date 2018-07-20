Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.90

Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.90 and last traded at $34.65, with a volume of 1488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.65.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DSGX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 99.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $67.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth about $16,300,000. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 96.8% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 911,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,822,000 after purchasing an additional 448,258 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth about $9,211,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter worth about $5,881,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,920,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,923,000 after purchasing an additional 158,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

