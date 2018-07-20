Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 1,810 Shares of Andeavor (ANDV)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. cut its stake in shares of Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Andeavor were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Andeavor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,747,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Andeavor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,791,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Andeavor by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,653,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,238,000 after acquiring an additional 541,461 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Andeavor by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,148,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,461,000 after acquiring an additional 416,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Andeavor by 1,334.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 423,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,584,000 after acquiring an additional 393,940 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeff A. Stevens sold 109,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total value of $13,461,587.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,196,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,406,443.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff A. Stevens sold 48,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $5,781,695.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,234,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,061,872.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 836,521 shares of company stock valued at $111,505,718 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Andeavor opened at $137.49 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . Andeavor has a 52-week low of $89.58 and a 52-week high of $151.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Andeavor had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Andeavor’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Andeavor will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Andeavor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of Andeavor in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Tudor Pickering lowered Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Andeavor from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.08 to $80.46 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Andeavor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.90.

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

