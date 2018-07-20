Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Raises Stake in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 61.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 250,260 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,240 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITUB. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Itau Unibanco by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,203,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Itau Unibanco by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,125,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 33,126 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Itau Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Itau Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Investment House LLC acquired a new position in Itau Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ITUB. ValuEngine raised Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Itau Unibanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of Itau Unibanco opened at $11.65 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. sell-side analysts expect that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a $0.0039 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is 4.39%.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

