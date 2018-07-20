Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Increases Stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 111.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,270 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 2,286.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 8.8% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 65,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB opened at $95.08 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 1-year low of $80.86 and a 1-year high of $103.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.47.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. sell-side analysts predict that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages and a chain of small-format stores. The company produces, markets, distributes, and sells Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages, such as colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages comprising juice, coffee, tea, milk, value-added dairy, sports, energy, and plant-based drinks.

