Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Grows Stake in ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 741,381 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,650 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in ICICI Bank were worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 43,221,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,065,000 after buying an additional 15,014,001 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Avalon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 105,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 59,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 27,921 shares during the last quarter. 22.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBN has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ICICI Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded ICICI Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

ICICI Bank opened at $7.73 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.83. ICICI Bank Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $11.26.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 8.96%. analysts expect that ICICI Bank Ltd will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ICICI Bank Profile

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

