Denny’s Corp (DENN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

DENN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other news, SVP John William Dillon sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,505 shares in the company, valued at $914,329.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Miller sold 80,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $1,269,336.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 755,853 shares in the company, valued at $11,859,333.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,907 shares of company stock worth $1,570,497 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DENN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Denny’s by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Denny’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,798,000 after buying an additional 16,151 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Denny’s by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,120,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,832,000 after buying an additional 98,353 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

DENN opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.53. Denny’s has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $17.75.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $155.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.95 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 41.88% and a net margin of 7.36%. Denny’s’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 27, 2017, it had 1,735 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide, including 128 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, Honduras, the Philippines, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, Curaçao, El Salvador, Guatemala, and the United Kingdom.

