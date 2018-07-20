Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 17,931 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,931 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $115.77 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 67.06%. The firm had revenue of $16.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 70.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.41.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

