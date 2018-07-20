Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Holdings Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,777,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,427 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.40% of Delta Air Lines worth $152,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 558.5% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4,836.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 142,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 139,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th. Stephens set a $65.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.36.

DAL opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.40. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.59 and a 1 year high of $60.79. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 12th. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 25th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 12,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Sear sold 10,247 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $556,924.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,494 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,498.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,247 shares of company stock worth $2,494,474. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

