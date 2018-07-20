Delta Air Lines (DAL) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Barclays

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $73.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Monday. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DAL. Stephens set a $71.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine cut Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Saturday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.36.

Shares of Delta Air Lines opened at $53.00 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $44.59 and a 1 year high of $60.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 12th. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 12,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,284.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,474. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 9.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 249,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $592,000. Chemical Bank grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 22,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 9.9% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

