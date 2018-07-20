Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (DFRG) Receives $16.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.38.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DFRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th.

Get Del Frisco's Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group traded down $0.20, reaching $11.65, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 299,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,789. The firm has a market cap of $240.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $89.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. research analysts forecast that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group news, insider Juan Salas acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Norman J. Abdallah acquired 16,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,179.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,641.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 29,330 shares of company stock worth $450,400 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 166,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 318,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Company Profile

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Sullivan's Steakhouse, and Del Frisco's Grille brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops and fresh seafood.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Frisco's Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.