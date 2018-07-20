Deere & Company (DE) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 90.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 700.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 72,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after acquiring an additional 63,469 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 59,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,271,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $2,117,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Deere & Company from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. UBS Group upgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.87 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.12.

Shares of Deere & Company opened at $140.30 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The stock has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $112.87 and a fifty-two week high of $175.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 27.67%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

