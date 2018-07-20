DCP Midstream (DCP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.98

Shares of DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.98 and last traded at $42.25, with a volume of 35793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.92.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DCP Midstream in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DCP Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.54 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 935.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 273,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after acquiring an additional 246,901 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 680.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 97,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 84,722 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 57,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 66.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 32,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating natural gas liquids (NGLs); and recovering condensate.

