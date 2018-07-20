DCP Midstream (DCP) Given Overweight Rating at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors reissued their overweight rating on shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) in a research note released on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DCP Midstream’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on DCP Midstream from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised DCP Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised DCP Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered DCP Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DCP Midstream currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.33.

DCP stock opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 2.22. DCP Midstream has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $43.46.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 3.08%. DCP Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. equities analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in DCP Midstream by 31.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $547,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in DCP Midstream by 100.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 17,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in DCP Midstream by 76.5% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating natural gas liquids (NGLs); and recovering condensate.

