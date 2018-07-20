DCC plc (DCC) Receives GBX 8,597.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

DCC plc (LON:DCC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 8,580.17 ($113.57).

DCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,471 ($112.12) target price on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,900 ($117.80) price target on shares of DCC in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 8,530 ($112.91) to GBX 9,230 ($122.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st.

Shares of DCC traded down GBX 45 ($0.60), hitting GBX 7,020 ($92.92), during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 216,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,121. DCC has a 12 month low of GBX 6,490 ($85.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,762.50 ($102.75).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th were issued a GBX 82.09 ($1.09) dividend. This is an increase from DCC’s previous dividend of $74.63. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 24th.

In related news, insider Donal Murphy sold 16,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,291 ($96.51), for a total value of £1,182,162.74 ($1,564,742.21).

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

