DBX ETF Tr/X-TRACKERS MSCI JAP (DBJP) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in DBX ETF Tr/X-TRACKERS MSCI JAP (BMV:DBJP) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665,000 shares during the period. DBX ETF Tr/X-TRACKERS MSCI JAP makes up approximately 1.6% of Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. owned about 1.43% of DBX ETF Tr/X-TRACKERS MSCI JAP worth $26,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of DBJP stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.13. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,176. DBX ETF Tr/X-TRACKERS MSCI JAP has a 12 month low of $650.00 and a 12 month high of $900.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.0014 per share. This is an increase from DBX ETF Tr/X-TRACKERS MSCI JAP’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.76%.

