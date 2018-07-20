Davis R M Inc. Sells 1,650 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,851 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Bank of Nova Scotia opened at $57.43 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6366 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

