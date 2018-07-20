Davis R M Inc. Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $297,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP opened at $104.50 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $91.31 and a 12-month high of $107.44.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4024 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

