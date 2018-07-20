David Beaulieu Sells 5,000 Shares of Cotiviti Holdings Inc (COTV) Stock

Cotiviti Holdings Inc (NYSE:COTV) COO David Beaulieu sold 5,000 shares of Cotiviti stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $222,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David Beaulieu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cotiviti alerts:

On Friday, June 15th, David Beaulieu sold 5,000 shares of Cotiviti stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $199,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 5th, David Beaulieu sold 25,000 shares of Cotiviti stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00.

On Friday, May 18th, David Beaulieu sold 5,000 shares of Cotiviti stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00.

Shares of COTV opened at $44.42 on Friday. Cotiviti Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $30.84 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62.

Cotiviti (NYSE:COTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Cotiviti had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $219.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Cotiviti Holdings Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cotiviti during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Cotiviti during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cotiviti during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cotiviti during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cotiviti during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COTV. Citigroup cut shares of Cotiviti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Cotiviti from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cotiviti from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Leerink Swann cut shares of Cotiviti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Cotiviti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.07.

About Cotiviti

Cotiviti Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides analytics-driven payment accuracy and spend management solutions primarily for the healthcare sector in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and India. It operates through two segments, Healthcare, and Global Retail and Other. The company offers prospective claims accuracy solutions that enable healthcare clients identify and address claim discrepancies immediately following claim adjudication and before a claim is paid to a healthcare provider; and retrospective claims accuracy solutions that enable health insurers identify and resolve payment inaccuracies after a claim has been paid to a healthcare provider.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Cotiviti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cotiviti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.