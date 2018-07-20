Datacoin (DTC) Price Hits $0.0043 on Top Exchanges

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 16.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Datacoin has a total market cap of $140,331.00 and approximately $360.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00030903 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037828 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006703 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00056015 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010198 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00411865 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00021000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 32,331,744 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.