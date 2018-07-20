DarkLisk (DISK) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $0.00

DarkLisk (CURRENCY:DISK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One DarkLisk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DarkLisk has traded down 1% against the US dollar. DarkLisk has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of DarkLisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.45 or 0.03333910 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00017234 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000910 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006784 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 692.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003479 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003553 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DarkLisk Profile

DarkLisk (DISK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 9th, 2016. DarkLisk’s total supply is 17,888,425 coins.

Buying and Selling DarkLisk

DarkLisk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DarkLisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DarkLisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DarkLisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

