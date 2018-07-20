Danaher (DHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Danaher updated its Q3 guidance to $1.05-1.08 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $4.43-4.50 EPS.

Danaher stock opened at $103.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. Danaher has a one year low of $78.97 and a one year high of $106.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.88%.

In related news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 18,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $1,827,281.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,589.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel L. Comas sold 78,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $7,968,792.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,125,344.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $103,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 62.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Bank of America set a $113.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Danaher from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.12.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

