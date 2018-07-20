Danaher Co. (DHR) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 18.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Danaher by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 253,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,539,000 after buying an additional 26,584 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 445.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 40,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $103.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $78.97 and a one year high of $106.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. Danaher had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

In other news, CFO Daniel L. Comas sold 78,379 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $7,968,792.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,125,344.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 18,001 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $1,827,281.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,589.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.12.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

