Daimler (DAI) Given a €73.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €72.04 ($84.76).

DAI traded down €1.38 ($1.62) during trading on Thursday, reaching €57.26 ($67.36). 5,398,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. Daimler has a 12-month low of €59.01 ($69.42) and a 12-month high of €76.36 ($89.84).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

